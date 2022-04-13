Appeal after garden waste dumped on road in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare Gardaí are investigating after a large amount of tree cuttings were dumped by the Old Kilcullen Road in Kilcullen.
The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 29 last.
Meanwhile, in a possibly related incident, garden waste was deposited at the entrance to the Ballymore Eustace sewage treatment plant between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on the following day, March 30.
Gardaí have appealed for anybody with information on these incidents to contact them.
