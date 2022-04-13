Kildare Gardaí looking for dark-coloured Audi jeep linked to burglaries

FILE PHOTO
Kildare Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing a dark-coloured Audi jeep which may be linked to several burglaries.
The vehicle was seen in the vicinity of burglaries in Narraghmore on April 7 last.
A day later on April 8, occupants of an Audi may have been involved in a break-in in the Grange area of Carbury.
Later that evening, witnesses reported the same vehicle was seen in the Curryhills area of Prosperous where a burglary took place.
