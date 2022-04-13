Kildare County Council launches online information portal for Ukrainians coming to Kildare

FILE PHOTO of Ukrainian flag
Kildare County Council has today launched a new online information portal for Ukrainian citizens arriving to Kildare.
This portal provides a singular point of access to information on essential services at local and national level as well as useful links and contacts to help citizens navigate services available to them.
Information on housing, transport, education, and health, amongst other services are available on the new portal to assist and support Ukrainian citizens to integrate into life in County Kildare.
The information portal can be accessed at https://kildarecoco.ie/ SupportsforUkrainiansinKildare /
Kildare County Council said it is working with organisations and agencies locally and nationally to support the response to the ongoing emergency situation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.