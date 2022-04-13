Kildare man allegedly threatened to 'crack his stepson's head open,' Naas Court told

Naas District Court was informed about the allegation on Thursday, April 7. PICTURE: Naas Courthouse, File Photo
A man from Kildare allegedly threatened to 'crack his stepson’s head open,' Naas District Court was told on Thursday, April 7.
The man was previously accused of assaulting his partner, in addition to the threats against her son, which would constitute a contravention of a safety order against him.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob said that the man turned up at his stepson’s school, and allegedly said to him: "What are you looking at? I’ll crack your head open".
Commenting on the man’s situation, Judge Desmond Zaidan said that 'everything has all gone horribly wrong'.
Judge Zaidan adjourned the case to a date in April, when a book of evidence is due to be presented to the accused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.