Danger! Warning to Kildare householders to keep skips well away from buildings after serious incident

The fire at the scene / PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A warning has been issued to keep skips well away from buildings to prevent a fire hazard.
Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters dealt with a skip fire in Tallaght last night after multiple 999 calls.
Smoke was widely visible across the bright evening sky.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We always recommend to place skips away from buildings to prevent fire spreading
"Keep waste and recyclables secure."
