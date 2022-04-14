It's too expensive to light up Kildare motorway ball

The cost of illuminating the “big ball” near Naas is prohibitive.

Local councillor Carmel Kelly said that the ball is lit up in green for St Patrick’s Day and it has been lit up to mark other special occasions - but it is not cheap.

Cllr Kelly said the €800 charge “is costing us too much.”

Cllr Fintan Brett said there are cheaper alternatives such as using new technology and he also said that Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which has to be consulted about this issue, is providing high estimates because it has no interest in these requests.

In a report to a Naas Municipal District meeting, KCC official Pamela Pender said TII contractors for the M7 have authorised access to the sculpture to test, install and remove bulbs - in addition to providing coloured bulbs and deploying appropriate electrical personnel.

A Naas Municipal District meeting also heard that requests to change the bulb at various times during the year, which have increased significantly of late, should be directed to TII.