14 Apr 2022

Man faces threat to kill charge over Kildare incident

Man faces threat to kill charge over Kildare incident

Naas Courthouse

Kildare Now Reporter

14 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

A man who allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, appeared by videolink at Naas District Court on April 13.

The man is being prosecuted for a breach of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

Sgt Jim Kelly told a previous hearing  court that he smashed a pane of glass in a door at 5.55am at west Kildare on February 20 last.

He added that a file is with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court was told on April 13 that the 29 year old is to be charged with an an allegation of a threat to kill.

Defending solicitor David Powderly said that the defendant has been refused bail in the District Court and in the High Court.

Judge John O’Leary remanded the defendant in custody to April 20.

