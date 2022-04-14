Garda was allegedly injured in call-out in Kildare, Naas District Court hears

The case was heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, April 7
A female garda was allegedly injured by a man when she was called to a domestic dispute in Kildare.
Naas District Court was told on Thursday, April 7, that the accused allegedly became embroiled in an argument with his wife, who had taken out a safety order against him.
Gardaí alleged that when the female garda in question attempted to diffuse the situation, the man pushed her against her car, which caused her to injure her back.
Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to grant bail to the defendant.
The case is due to resume in September.
