Search

15 Apr 2022

Kildare survive late scare to advance in Leinster U20

Thriller as Lilies withstand Laois rally

Leinster U20:

Kildare Tommy Gill holds off the challenge from Laois Rioghan Murph during the Leinster Gaa U20 Football Championship played at Hawkfield, Newbridge

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

14 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

This Leinster U20 Leinster Football Championship U20 quarter final at Hawkfield COE, Newbridge, saw Kildare lose a first half nine point lead, after opening brilliantly with goals from Dean O'Donoghue and Daniel Lynam but still led at the break 2-9 to 2-5. The visitors getting back into the game with two stunning goals inside a minute from Davin McEvoy and Paddy Hosey, to bring that lead back to manageable proportions.

However in the second half The Lilies again pulled clear again and mid-way through led 2-14 to 2-6, at that stage Laois had only rasied one white flag in the second half.

But hitting 1-3 in a blistering five minute spell the difference was back to two points.

Kildare steadied the ship with a fine point but then picked up a black card with five minutes remaining.

Two points had the margin back to a single point before Eoin Bagnall, who converted five excellent frees, edged Kildare two clear as we entered time added on.

Deep into injury time a miss-placed clearance put Oisin Hooney in on goal but with the goal at his mercy he missed the target, pushing his goal attempt left and wide as the final whistle arrived, Kildare winning on a final score line of Kildare 2-16 Laois 3-11.

Scorers: Kildare, Daniel Lynam 1-1, Dean O'Donoghue 1-0, Eoin Bagnall 0-5 (5 frees), Adam Fanning 0-4, Darragh Swords 0-2, Harry O'Neill 0-1, Niall O'Regan 0-1, Ryan O'Neill 0-1, Shane Farrell 0-1

Laois, Shaun Fitzpatrick 1-1, Paddy Hosey 1-1, Davin McEvoy 1-0, Colin Dunne 0-6 (5 frees), Daragh Carolan 0-1, Rioghan Murphy 0-1, Brian Whelan 0-1.


KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen): Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Tom Martin (Suncroft), James McGrath (Athy), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Niall O'Regan (Celbridge), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Adam Fanning (Clane); Darragh Swords (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). Subs: Aedan Boyle (Clogherinkoe) for Tom Martin (30 minutes); Jack McKevitt (Naas) for James McGrath (54 minutes); James Dalton (Sallins) for Niall O'Regan (54minutes); Ryan Burke (Caragh) for Adam Fanning (55 minutes); Cian Shanahan (Clane) for Daniel Lynam (60 minutes).


LAOIS: Conor Brown; Ben Reddin, Eamonn Delaney, Ben Dempsey; Sean Greene, Simon Fingleton, Conor Heffernan; Ciaran Burke, Kevin Swayne; Rioghan Murphy, Davin McEvoy, Shaun Fitzpatrick; Paddy Hosey, Darragh Carolan, Colin Dunne. Subs: Danny Brennan for Ben Reddin (27 minutes); Oising Hooney for David McEvoy (40 minutes); Darragh Slavin for Ciaran Burke (44 minutes); Brian Whelan for Paddy Hosey (52 minutes); Conor Goode for Darragh Carolan.


REFEREE: Fintan Pierce, Offaly.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media