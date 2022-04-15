'Show courtesy and consideration to each other': Kildare County Council urges public to drive responsibly this Easter weekend

This bank holiday weekend, Kildare County Council is encouraging road users to be aware of the anticipated additional traffic volumes on the roads.

Motorists should allow themselves extra time when planning long journeys and to ensure that they, and all passengers in the vehicle are wearing a seatbelt correctly and for the entire journey.

It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure any passenger under 17 years old is wearing a seatbelt.

Kildare County Council Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh explained: "Traffic volumes on the roads increase when the weather improves, and it tends to increase again over the bank holiday weekend.

ADVICE

"We’re appealing to all road users to show courtesy and consideration to each other and for everyone to share the road; responsibility is the key to a safe journey for everyone," he added.

KCC has said that long journeys can have a tiring effect on a driver: "To avoid driver fatigue, it’s always a good idea to incorporate breaks along your journey.

"Take a few minutes out to grab a coffee or a quick nap in a safe place if necessary: this will help revive the driver for the next stage of their journey.

"Pedestrians should be mindful of their responsibility to be visible to other road users and only cross a road in a safe place and when it’s safe to do so.

"Motorists must drive within the posted speed limit and to the conditions of the road.

"They are also reminded of the recommended 1.5m minimum passing distance when passing or overtaking a cyclist on the road."

KCC added that cyclists should also be visible to other road users.