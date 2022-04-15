Kildare photographer Pat Tinsley has passed away

The death has been announced of well-known Newbridge photographer Pat Tinsley.

Pat passed away after his very courageous battle with the amyloidosis condition for the past four years.

He had been in a nursing home near Kildare town in recent weeks.

The photographer had fought for the life-changing drug Patisiran to be available for patients in Ireland and the HSE finally approved it last July.

Pat lived in Newbridge all his life but was well known all over County Kildare and Ireland for his work as a photographer.

He was a regular at community events for several years through his work with local newspapers such as The Kildare Post and the Leinster Leader.

He also followed Kildare GAA teams around the county and country and was a regular at venues such as St Conleth's Park and Croke Park.

Pat was a familiar sight on the streets of Newbridge also went out of his way to provide photographs for people at no extra charge.

He was known for his cheerful and obliging manner and will be sadly missed by many people.

His work with events such as the Rose of Tralee brought him into contact with celebrities such as singer Christy Moore, Dana and the late Gay Byrne.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be finalised today.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.