Search

15 Apr 2022

Kildare vigils to be held in memory of Sligo's Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

Kildare vigils to be held in memory of Sligo's Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

The late Michael Snee (58) and Aidan Moffitt (42). Pic: Cllr Chris Pender, Facebook

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

A number of vigils will be held in Kildare later today to honour the memory of Sligo residents Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.

Both men were murdered in two separate incidents in the town, on Sunday last and Tuesday last.

Yesterday, a suspect, 22 year-old Yousef Palani, appeared in Sligo District Court.

The late Michael Snee (58) and Aidan Moffitt (42). Pic: Cllr Chris Pender, Facebook

Mr Palani was also charged with the assault of a third man in Sligo town last weekend.

It has been reported that gardaí are investigating the possibility of a hate-related or homophobic motive for the fatal attacks.

EVENTS:

Social Democrats councillor and LGBTQ+ activist Chris Pender is organising a vigil at the Bandstand area of the Liffey Linear Park, at 6pm today.

Commenting on the murders, Cllr Pender said: "I'm calling on the general public to stand with us to express solidarity and send a message that these horrific attacks on our community will not be tolerated."

At the same time, Athy Town Promotors are hosting a vigil in Emily Square, at 6pm.

In addition, The Square in Blessington town will host a vigil at 6pm, on Saturday, April 16.

If you have been affected by this article, you can find resources to help you by contacting https://lgbt.ie/ or free phone  1800 929 539.

Additionally, you can email Samaritans Ireland at jo@samaritans.ie or ring 116 123.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media