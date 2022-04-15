Kildare Death Notices for today: Good Friday, April 15

The death has occurred of John Fisher

Rosconnell Brook, Newbridge, Kildare



Fisher, John, Rosconnell Brook, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & late of Cedarwood Park - 13th April 2022 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Paul & Mark, daughters Olive & Linda, brothers Michael & Paddy, sisters Rosie, Mary & Helen, daughters-in-law Miriam & Claire, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home from 4pm Friday with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Dominican College Church, Newbridge for Prayer Service at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on www.dominicansnewbridge.ie.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Donation Box in Church.

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Osborne (née Callan)

Derrybawn, Rathdrum, Wicklow / Kildare / Dublin



Sarah (Sally) Osborne (née Callan), Derrybawn, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Co. Kildare and St. Anne’s Road, Dublin 8. April 14th, 2022, peacefully at home on her 93rd birthday. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Madge, Nora, Vera and Marion. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Anne, son-in-law Bernard, granddaughter Áine, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, April 16th, at 11am in St. Kevin’s Church, Glendalough followed by burial in Glendalough Cemetery.

The Funeral Service will be streamed live via: facebook.com/paulleonardlensvideos

The death has occurred of Noeleen STEPHENS (née Mugan)

Naas, Kildare / Roscommon



Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Roscommon. February 14, 2020, (very peacefully), in Melbourne, Australia. Beloved wife of Tom and mother of Síle, Gillian, Mairéad, Cathal, Tríona and Eleanor; also deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Damien Molloy, Rob Hill, Ash Dickie and Paul Kavanagh, and daughter-in-law Leanne Bailey; her cherished grandchildren Fionn, Seán and Caoilfhionn Molloy, Róisín and Thomas Hill, Ethan and Lorcan Stephens, Molly and Max Stephens, Tilly Dickie, Ted, Danny and Alice Kavanagh; her sisters Nora Teresa Glendenning and Patricia Perse, brothers Dannie, Charlie, John, Maurice and Bill, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.

"May Noeleen Rest In Peace"

A Mass to celebrate Noeleen’s life will take place on Tuesday April 19th, 2022 at 10am in the Church of Our Lady & St David, Naas with Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.

The death has occurred of John CHAPMAN

28 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / The Curragh, Kildare / Wexford



John Chapman of 28 Ashgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Kiltra, Co. Wexford and The Curragh, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of The Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow, on April 13th, 2022.

Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of John and Linda, adored grandfather of Emily, Cara and Cailín and cherished brother of Michael, Tom, Anne, Teresa and the late Tony.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Michael Óg and Evie, brothers, sisters, son-in-law Grant, daughter-in-law Michelle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 3p.m on Monday with Prayers at 7p.m. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30a.m to The Holy Family Church, Askea arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge, Co Kildare for burial.

For those that wish to attend but cannot, John’s Funeral Service can be viewed by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Carroll (née Reynolds)

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare / Birr, Offaly



Formerly of Crinkill, Birr, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John and sister of the late Joe, Kevin and Phil. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Sabrina and Juanita, grandchildren Seán, Yasmine and Hadith, sons-in-law Declan and Sam, brothers Eugene and Ger, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bernie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Thursday from 4pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Friday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, for funeral service at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths cemetery, Newbridge. Bernie's funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page:

https://m.facebook.com/TheCurraghChurch/live/