Kildare Garda's community bus brings Clane group to Dublin

Community Gardai from the Naas District brought the Clane Evergreens group to Dublin Castle yesterday on board the Garda Community Bus.

The group accompanied by Community Garda Shane Smyth visited the Garda Garden of Remembrance and then the Garda Museum.

After lunch it was off to the Phoenix Park and then home to Clane.

Kildare Gardaí said a great day was had by all!

The Community Bus vehicle, attached to the fleet of vehicles at Naas Garda Station, is believed to be the only marked police bus in the EU which is wheelchair accessible.

The Bus is usually used to assist wheelchair users to attend events and is also available to other groups in the community who cannot afford to hire a private transport.

Councillors ‌in Naas Municipal District agreed to allocate money from local property tax to buy the vehicle and handed it over to Naas gardai.