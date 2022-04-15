Royal Canal Greenway in North Kildare voted European Cycle Route of the Year

The Royal Canal Greenway has been awarded European Cycle Route of the Year 2022 by leading Dutch Walking and Cycling Fair Fiets en Wandelbeurs at a season opening event held in the Netherlands. Competing against long distance routes in Germany, Netherlands and Belgium, the Royal Canal Greenway took home the winning accolade. Normally attended by over 40,000 enthusiastic cyclists, the Fiets en Wandelbeurs European Cycle Route of the Year Award is judged by leading, activity, tourism and journalist experts from across the Netherlands.

Waterways Ireland, Chief Executive John McDonagh said “I am delighted by this international recognition of the exceptional waterway heritage and Irish countryside experience offered by the Royal Canal Greenway. We look forward to welcoming many Dutch and other European tourists to the Royal Canal Greenway in future.”

The 130km Royal Canal Greenway begins 25km east Dublin, in cosmopolitan Maynooth. It is a mostly flat, off-road route following a former towpath for horse‐drawn barges, featuring 90 bridges, 33 locks, 17 harbours and four aqueducts and links Maynooth with the Shannon, Ireland’s longest river, at the tranquil harbour village of Cloondara, Co Longford.

The Greenway is well- serviced by bike hire operators, serviced and un-serviced accommodation providers and plenty of pretty, independent hostelries, café’s, bistros and coffee providers along its length. Luggage transport and other services are available to multi-day visitors, choosing the full trip or selecting one or more of the 14 sections on the Greenway.

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan: “The Royal Canal Greenway truly has the winning formula. It is evident that the Greenway is fast becoming a destination of choice for those looking for an active holiday. Set within the beautiful countryside and going through some of our most friendly towns and villages, the Greenway is a fantastic amenity for tourists and locals alike. County Longford looks forward to welcoming more visitors thanks to this recognition on the European stage.”

Other successes for the Royal Canal Greenway this year include the recently awarded 2021 All-Ireland Community & Council Awards for the “Best Tourism Initiative” 2021, and the “highly commended” in the “Excellence” category at the European Greenway Awards.

The Royal Canal Greenway recently celebrated its first birthday announcing that over 600,000 visits had taken place since its launch in March 2021 deriving €17.2m for the local economy. It was developed by Waterways Ireland in partnership with the four Local Authorities of Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford.

Royal Canal Greenway information can be found at www.royalcanalgreenway.org and for more information on the prize visit https://www. fietsenwandelbeurs.nl/

About the Royal Canal Greenway

The enchanting Royal Canal Greenway is 130km of level towpath, ideal for walkers, runners and cyclists of all ages and stages. Starting in cosmopolitan Maynooth, it follows the 225-year-old canal through friendly Enfield and lively Mullingar to charming Cloondara in Longford, with cafés, picnic spots and attractions along the way. Rustic and industrial landscapes combine, with rolling fields, pretty waterside villages, working locks and historic landmarks. Cycle between any of the main towns and return by train to where you started. Follow where once horse-drawn barges journeyed and keep an eye out for hidden wildlife wonders along the way. www.royalcanalgreenway.org

Waterways Ireland

Waterways Ireland is responsible for the Royal Canal and developed the Greenway along its towpath in partnership with the Local Authorities of Kildare, Longford, Westmeath and Meath. Funding and support for the project came from the Department of Transport and TII.

Waterways Ireland is a cross-border body accountable to the North South Ministerial Council under the 1998 British-Irish Agreement. The organisation is headquartered in Enniskillen and has satellite offices in Dublin, Carrick-on-Shannon, and Scarriff. Its 340 staff are deployed across the management, maintenance, development and promotion of over 1,000kms of inland navigable waterways. Waterways Ireland assets contribute approximately €560m in economic, societal and environmental value annually. The waterways estate comprises Grand Canal; Royal Canal; Barrow; Shannon, Shannon-Erne; Erne; Ulster Canal and Lower Bann navigations. In 2020, the waterways estate received 3.5 million visitors. www.Waterwaysireland.org