Kildare County Council 'will review' landscaping on new road

Sallins
Kildare County Council has said it regularly reviews landscaping on the new link road to Sallins, built as part of the bypass scheme.
According to KCC a three year landscaping maintenance contract is in place during which time regular reviews are carried out to ensure that planting is taking hold - and plants that are not growing will be replaced.
It follows a request from Cllr Carmel Kelly about landscaping on the road.
