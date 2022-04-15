Unauthorised developments increase in County Kildare

Cllr Evie Sammon
There were 268 unauthorised developments - structures being built without proper planning permission - last year in County Kildare.
A request for the number of such developments in the Naas area was made by Cllr Evie Sammon, who was told that unauthorised development investigations are not recorded in individual areas, but on a countywide basis.
But a new system is being developed which will enable reporting by individual administrative areas within the county.
In 2017 there were 158 new cases, followed by 181 in 2018 and 238 in 2019.
According to KCC there were 268 cases in 2020 as well as in 2021.
A total of 434 warning letters were issued last year and legal proceedings were initiated in 10 cases.
