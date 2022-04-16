PROPERTY WATCH: Period charm in historic Abbeyleix

Jordan Auctioneers have just launched onto the market an iconic property in Abbeyleix prominently located in the centre of the town. The fine period residence forms the end house of the historic Pembroke Terrace. With an overall total floor area of c 252.25 sq m (2,500 sq ft) and standing on a site of c 0.75 acres it includes a splendid walled garden and limestone Coach House (in need of repair).

The house has several large and well-proportioned receptions rooms and a total of five bedrooms. Many original features remain in this well-maintained property including its distinctive architectural design, high ceilings, timber sash shuttered windows, ornate doors, oriel first floor window and original wrought iron railing surrounds the front garden.

The property is within walking distance of all local services and facilities. Abbeyleix is one of Ireland’s finest heritage towns with its design and origin accredited to the De Vesci Family. Full of character and charm, the town’s gothic and Victorian Architecture, strong sense of community and a thriving commercial centre offer the best of all worlds to its residents.

History

The origin of Pembroke Terrace can be traced to c 1840. On the marriage of Thomas Viscount de Vesci to Lady Emma Herbert, daughter of the 11th Earl of Pembroke and Montgomery, the earl became invested in the economic prosperity of his daughter’s new home in Abbeyleix. He gifted as part of her dowry the construction of four dressed cut limestone houses which would become Pembroke Terrace which played a significant role in Abbeyleix history.

For many years, like many houses in Abbeyleix, Pembroke Terrace formed part of the De Vesci portfolio of properties. At the turn of the century Pembroke Terrace housed a Post Office, Constabulary Barracks, an Inspector’s House and Hibernian Bank. Today the entire is in private ownership and this property has been in the current family for upwards of 65 years.

Outside there is access to a small, well-maintained walled yard area with garage and stores. There is sufficient space here to park a car if required. The walled garden is adjacent to the house separated by a short path. The garden extends to an area of c. 0.66 acres and contains both apple trees and a walnut tree.

The property is zoned ‘Town Centre’ under the Laois County Development Plan 2021 – 2027 and is also classified as a protected Structure.

Jordan Auctioneers are quoting €475,000 for the entire with the property available in a number of lots — the others are the residence alone for €350,000 and the garden and coach house on 0.66 acres for €125,000. Call 045 433550 for more information or an appointment to view..