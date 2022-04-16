KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Opulent Kill home on market for €1.15 million

A traditional-style granite clad residence in Kill, which was built in 2006, is on the market with Coonan Property valued at €1.15 million.

Called Sebata, the house holds an impressive ‘B’ energy rating. The property extends to over 4,400 sq ft and, according to the selling agent, offers a standard of living that is second to none from the moment you cross the threshold through the electric gates.

The property is located in the village’s Main Street, yet also exudes a real sense of privacy and calm. Outside, it features mature lawns and planting, a wildflower garden and Lascannor feature stone grounds of the property.

Entering the house through the beautiful double doors you’ll immediately get a sense of this spacious and light filled home. There are five bedrooms, four of which are en-suite with walk in wardrobes, a feature kitchen/lounge/dining area with utility room and larder and many other generously proportioned rooms to boot.

Sebata is for sale by private treaty with an asking price of €1,150,000.

For further information please contact Coonan Property on 045 832020 or jillw@coonan.com.