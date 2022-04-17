Search

17 Apr 2022

Plans for new medical centre in a Kildare town

architect plans

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

17 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Plans have been lodged for a new medical centre in the Kilcullen area.
The proposed cardiac physiotherapy clinic is being proposed for Kilcullen Business Campus.
Approval is being sought to construct the single storey building as well as for site excavation and site development works.
Also planned is bicycle and car parking, a refuse storage area and lighting.


New pedestrian access with an accessible ramp is also in the plans as well as footpaths, landscaping and boundaries.
The project has an estimated construciton value of over €650,000, according to the Building Information Services database.
The floor area of the proposed facility is 234.4 square metres. 
Meanwhile, 125 new homes are being planned in the Riverside area of Kilcullen.
The proposed dwellings include 53 houses, 54 duplex units and 18 apartments.

Also in the plans is a childcare facility and a network of public open spaces, including a landscaped linear park running alongside the River Liffey.

