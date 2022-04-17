KWWPCA COLUMN: Aussie mum in labour finds missing family dog

We took a dog into our care here at the KWWSPCA last week from the pound who had been found wandering in Athy.

He was a lovely, 14-year-old Parson Russell Terrier cross, a little shakey on his legs and quite deaf, but in great spirits. He quickly made friends with some of the other dogs. In the meantime his owners Noel Hanrahan and his partner Mary were searching everywhere for him.

They had him since he was pup. As Charlie has dog dementia, he had walked out the gate unknown to them and just disappeared. They drove all over Athy checking every road and estate but there was no trace of Charlie anywhere.

We put a post up on our KWWSPCA Facebook page to see if we could locate the owner. On the other side of the world, Noel and Mary’s daughter Nicola was sitting in a maternity ward in an Australian hospital. To distract herself from pre-contractions she went on her Facebook, and after a while scrolling she spotted Charlie on our site. She immediately contacted her family back home with the brilliant news that Charlie was safe and well.

Noel and Mary have their beloved Charlie back home again with them after his adventure. A few hours after discovering Charlie on Facebook and delighting her parents, Nicola gave birth to a baby girl called Niamh.

KWWSPCA Easter Egg Hunt and Dog Walk on Good Friday

Just a reminder that the KWWSPCA’s Easter Egg Hunt and Dog Walk will take place this Friday, April 15 at Punchestown Racecourse. The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 2pm and continue until about 4pm.

The Dog Walk will start at 3pm. Everyone is welcome especially children and their dogs.

There is no entry charge but donations to the KWWSPCA would be appreciated, and there is no need to register in advance, just turn up on the day.

We meet in the carpark just inside the main gates to the racecourse, on the left. There is plenty of free parking. Call 087 6803295 for more information.

