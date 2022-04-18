KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Suncroft lands up for auction

Two blocks of land — c 6.32 acres at Mullaghmoyne East and c 5.93 acres at Mullaghmoyne West in Suncroft — are on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.
According to the selling agent, Mullaghmoyne East, Suncroft is a superb holding, enclosed by trees and hedges and it laid out all in grass. It extends to circa 6.32 acres and has extensive frontage onto two roads. The AMV is €90,000.
Mullaghmoyne West, Suncroft extends to circa 5.93 acres and is laid out all in grass. It also has extensive frontage onto two roads. The AMV is €60,000.
Both would make ideal sites for one-off homes subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission. The lands are for sale by public auction at the Keadeen Hotel on Wednesday, May 11, at 3pm, unless previously sold.
Additional information is available from Mark Neylon at Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.