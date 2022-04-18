BREAKING: Gardaí charge man arrested in Kildare with serious assault

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No.3) this morning. PICTURE: File Photo
Gardaí have charged a man aged in his 30s following the serious assault that occurred in Dublin City Centre in the early hours of Sunday, 17th April, 2022.
He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court No.3) this morning, April 18, 2022, at 10.30am.
DETAILS
Shortly after 2:30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended after a man in his 20s was seriously injured in the course of an incident on D’Olier Street, near the junction with Fleet Street.
The injured man was treated at the scene for an apparent head injury and removed by ambulance to St James’s Hospital.
His condition is understood to be critical.
In a follow up operation, a search of a house was conducted under warrant in County Kildare by investigating Gardaí and the man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident.
Gardaí added that a forensic examination at the scene of the incident has been completed.
