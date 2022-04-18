Unaccompanied learner driver who was speeding and driving under the influence arrested by Kildare gardaí

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
An unaccompanied learner driver who was caught speeding and driving under the influence has been arrested by Kildare gardaí.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit recently detected an unaccompanied learner driver with no L plates displayed speeding on the R449 Leixlip.
"Car was also untaxed for four months.
"Driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested."
Gardaí also confirmed that the car has been impounded and that proceedings have commenced.
