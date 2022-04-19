Search

19 Apr 2022

Kildare senator welcomes books funding

Education

Kildare senator welcomes books funding

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

19 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement that €20 million will be provided to recognised primary and post-primary schools for the purchase of books, audio books and other media for the purposes of improving their existing literacy resource banks. 

Senator O'Loughlin said, "I am pleased to see my colleague Minister Norma Foley - TD announced €20 million in funding to primary and post-primary schools for the purchase of books, audio books and other media for the purposes of improving their existing literacy resource banks.” 

“Our students rank amongst the highest in all European and OECD countries in terms of reading ability and literacy, and it is vital that we protect and build on that.” 

Fiona concluded by saying “This €20 million fund will be paid to schools in the coming weeks and is additional to that already given for the schoolbooks rental scheme.”

