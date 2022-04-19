Kildare students land speech and drama awards

A group of Naas students enjoyed considerable success at the recent Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland Feis – a national competition that receives thousands of entries from all over Ireland each year.

Sarah Heneghan, winner of the Drama Shield, with teacher Carol Gleeson

Caoilinn McDonell and Sarah Heneghan, Intermediate dialogue winners

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the early rounds of the competition consisted of a video recording for the initial heats in February, with all successful finalists subsequently invited to perform in the live finals in Dublin on Sunday March 27.

Aoife Brady (3rd) and Sarah Kelly (winner) Montaine Cup for solo performance

Some 30 students from Naas-based Carol Gleeson School of Speech and Drama were selected as finalists and held off stiff competition from all over the country to win 10 gold medals, six silver and numerous bronze as well as highly commended places.

Aoife Brady, Paul Desmond, Carol Gleeson (teacher), Alice Jordan and Sarah Kelly (winner)

Notably, the three finalists in the highly coveted winner’s drama shield for outstanding solo performance were students of the school, with Sarah Heneghan going on to win the top prize on the day, while Sarah Kelly took home the prestigious Montaine Cup for solo performance 15/16.

Robyn Feely (winner, SD11), Sarah Heneghan (winner, SD13/14), Conor Morgan (winner, SD12)

“It was a terrific day,” says school owner Carol Gleeson, “and the excitement through the venue was palpable. The students came alive in front of the audience and it was such a joy to watch them perform live again after everything that’s happened over the past two years. All of their dedication and hard work paid off when they received their accolades and I was a very proud teacher on the day.”

Orla O’Carroll, Sarah Garner, Carol Gleeson (teacher), Lucy Gavigan and Conor Morgan (winner)

The school is based at the Naas GAA club premises, Sallins Road.

Sarah Russo and Aoife Lawlor (Silver in the Junior Duologue Competition)