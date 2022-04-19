PHOTO GALLERY: Kildare Rose of Tralee hopefuls at Whitewater shopping centre

This year’s Kildare Rose organisers have issued a final call for potential Rose hopefuls for the 2022 crown to step forward.

Coordinator Lyn Moloney said: “The closing date is fast approaching and we would encourage any interested girls out there to get in touch as soon as possible.”

A group of Rose contestants took part in a county-wide tour last Saturday, and Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge was announced as the main sponsor of the Kildare Rose 2022 selection during their visit there.

“We look forward to developing a new friendship and relationship with Whitewater SC over the coming months and are very grateful of their support,” said Lyn.

Saturday’s tour started out in Newbridge Silverware with a tour of the iconic Museum of Style Icons.

“The Roses really loved hearing the stories behind the amazing gowns and literature on display there. We were treated to a fabulous spread of afternoon tea and the girls had an opportunity to relax and chat and get to know each other. We then visited our new sponsor Whitewater SC, hosted by general manager Ingrid Ryan, for some photos and a stroll around the shops.

“Our next stop was Mondello Park and what an adventure that was. The girls had an exhilarating, fun packed experience with the perfect combination of outdoor activities whilst getting to drive top of the range BMWs. The hospitality in Mondello Park was second to none and we look forward to visiting again in the future.

“We are very fortunate here in Kildare with such loyal and supportive sponsors and businesses looking after us,” added Lyn.



“It really is a very fun and positive experience for any young ladies taking part and with just a few spaces left I would really encourage any girls even considering it to reach out and join us.”

On Friday evening, May 27, the Kildare Roses will gather at Barberstown Castle in Straffan for a night full of entertainment, glamour and fun to select this year’s representative for Tralee. Broadcaster Marty Morrissey will emcee the evening, which will include prizes for the Best Dressed Lady and Man, plus a Best Banner award and lots of other goodies.

For more details of how to take part, contact Lyn on 083 4631611 or find the Kildare Rose on all social media platforms.

Picture above: Kildare Rose Applicants 2022 at White Water Shopping Centre with Lyn Moloney (Co Ordinator at Rose of Tralee International Festival)

All photos by Aishling Conway