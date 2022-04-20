Kildare County Council urged to put measures in place to prevent unauthorised encampments this summer

Kildare County Council has been requested to put measures in place to stop the unauthorised encampment of vehicles in the county.

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer has tabled a motion on the issue at today's April meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, meeting in Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

A encampment of over a dozen vehicles was located for over a week at the end of March on a private road at the rear of the new Lidl Distribution Centre on the R445 outside Newbridge.

Speaking in advance of the meeting, Cllr O'Dwyer said:



"Every year a convoy of vehicles, mobile homes, camper vans arrive in Co Kildare and stay at various locations. This has resulted in huge amount rubbish and other materials been left behind once the owners of the vehicles leave. The damage to the environment cannot be underestimated."

The politician added: "Recently over 20 vehicles parked at the new road leading to the Lidl Destribution Centre and other premises in Newbridge for a number of days.

"Once the site was vacated there was a huge clean up operation needed."

Cllr O'Dwyer said she sought advice on the issue from Kildare County Council and the Gardai who were liasing with the group on health and safety grounds.

She added: "This area is presently under private ownership which does not come under the management of Kildare County Council."