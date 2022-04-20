Naas hotel named best vegan or vegetarian wedding venue in Kildare

Lawlor's of Naas has been named best vegan or vegetarian wedding venue in Kildare by SaveMyDay.ie.

SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase unique and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party venues that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, their guest size and their budget.

Lawlor's is a well known wedding venue offers pre-designed wedding packages as well as bespoke and tailored wedding days including themed wedding menus of vegan, vegetarian, local ingredients and wine cellar choices. A sneak peek into their vegetarian options shows some sumptuous choices.

Grilled halloumi cheese salad with chargrilled mediterranean vegetables with tzatziki garnish, summer salad of melon with avocado, roast vegetables, rocket and sundried tomato (vegan).

For some a little sweeter in the evening, plum bruleès with greek yoghurt and plum compote, French apple tart with apricot glaze, rose and vanilla panna cotta with chocolate, and strawberry roulade with vanilla crème anglaise.

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments: “Many couples are choosing delicious, versatile and flavourful vegan and veggie fare for their wedding celebrations, be it fully plant-based menus or more meat-free options across their courses. From swapping the roast for risotto, lamb for lentils and chicken for chickpeas, SaveMyDay.ie’s wedding venue partners and their vegan and vegetarian menus wow with their creative cruelty-free canapes to delectable dairy-free desserts impressing even the most sceptical of carnivores. At SaveMyDay.ie, we are delighted to showcase the best of Ireland’s Vegan and Vegetarian Friendly Wedding Venues and help veggie-lovers plan their special day.”