Kildare author releases latest book in her children's series

Kildare author Emma-Jane Leeson has released the latest in her series of Johnny Maggory children’s books. She says that the latest instalment, Spraoi by the Sea, sees Johnny take off on an adventure to the beach; the obligatory sand-sandwiches and pesky seagulls.

She said about the book: “This is my 13th book, I literally cannot believe it. The illustrations look amazing thank you to Kim Shaw and the quality as always is second to none. Plus this book is 100% biodegradable containing no single use plastic and made with FSC accredited paper. All of the Johnny Magory products are now 100% Guaranteed Irish, eco friendly and recyclable.”

Emma-Jane wrote her first ‘story about Johnny Magory’ 17 years ago for her first daughter. These stories are all based on the old rhyme “Will I tell you a story about Johnny Magory? Will I begin it, that’s all that’s in it!” which her father used to tell her every night. Each of the stories educates children on Irish heritage and wildlife in a fun way. She is currently writing the TV animation series of Johnny Magory.

Since leaving her career in the corporate world, to establish her Johnny Magory business it has gone from strength to strength. Johnny Magory business has been part of DCU Rya Academies Female High Fliers programme and Enterprise Ireland’s New Frontiers Course for Potential Start-Ups. EJ is also a part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine’s Acorn programme for Female Entrepreneurs. EJ was recently crowned Network Ireland Business Woman of the Year National Awards for the Creative Professional.

Her latest book, Spraoi by the Sea is 100% biodegradable containing no single use plastic and made with FSC accredited paper. All of the Johnny Magory products are 100% Guaranteed Irish, eco friendly and recyclable.

Available now from bookstores nationwide and online at: www.johnnymagory.com/spraoi-by-the-sea



Suitable for up to 8 years.



Price: €9.99