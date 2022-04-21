Car impounded after learner driver caught speeding with drugs in system in Kildare

Cannabis detected
Gardai in Kildare arrested a learner driver yesterday after they tested positive for cannabis.
The Naas Road Police Unit stopped the unaccompanied driver after they were detected traveling at a speed of 144 KM/H in a 120 KM/H zone. They were tested for drugs and were found to have cannabis in their system. They were arrested for drug driving and proceedings are due to follow.
Naas RPU stopped this unaccompanied learner driver yesterday travelling at a speed of 144 KM/H in 120 KM/H zone.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 21, 2022
The driver also tested positive for cannabis consumption and was arrested for Drug Driving.
The car was impounded and proceedings are underway#DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/Zm1kutwXCm
