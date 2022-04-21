REVEALED: The latest Local Property Tax changes for the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

The main changes relating to the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District’s (MD) Local Property Tax (LPT) allocations have been revealed.

Mayor and Fianna Fáil councillor Rob Power outlined a number of new allocations relating to LPT.

An extra €55,000 for residential associations, with Mayor Power explaining: "For the first time, the Newbridge-Kildare MD residential association will be funded to the highest per house level in the county, on par with Naas, at approximately €13 per house."

Mayor Rob Power

However, he added that Kildare County Council (KCC) are conscious of increased fuel costs for grass cutting, as well as difficulty collecting from residents during the pandemic.

Funding for festivals has been upped to €90,000: an increase of 80 per cent.

A total of €57,500 has been allocated to support the celebration of Brigid 1500 in 2023, while €130,000 has been allocated to ten separate Tidy Town groups in Kildare.

Lastly, €73,000 will go towards climate action measures, including tree planting, glyphosate reduction and the Climate Innovation Fund.

TO BE COMPLETED

In addition, KCC noted in its report for the latest MD meeting that there are a number of 2021 LPT’s projects to be completed.

KCC said that works are ongoing on Cutlery Road, with upgrades to footpaths and an overlay on the public road.

In terms of miscellaneous works, KCC noted the following: verge cutting ongoing across all areas of the MD, pothole repairs, and general maintenance, such as water cuts, patching and gully cleaning.

KCC also acknowledged drainage works at the Oaks in Newbridge and Knockaulin, along with ongoing Traffic Calming Works at the Hill of Allen, Blackrath and Gallaghers Cross.