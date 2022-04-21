Kildare U20s book place in Leinster final

Daniel Lynam makes an excellent catch from the Offaly kick out in the Leinster U20 semi-final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore
Kildare booked their place in the Leinster U20 Football final following a two point victory over current Leinster and All-Ireland holders, Offaly, at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, this evening.
Kildare got the opening goal from Brendan Gibbons on 14 minutes but Offaly hit the next five points and at half time the sides were level 1-5 to 0-8.
Offaly dominated early on the resumption and went three points clear on 37 minutes and looked to be on their way but Kildare hit back with subsitute Aaron Browne making a huge impact hitting the vital second goal to put Kildare one up.
A pointed from from keeper Cormac Barker along with white flags from Adam Fanning, James Dalton stretched the lead out to three and while Offaldy did reply with a point it was not enough as Kildare held out to win on a final score line of Kildare 2-11 Offaly 0-15.
Scorers: Kildare, Aaron Browne 1-2, Daniel Lynam 1-0, Eoin Bagnall 0-3 (mark, free), Adam Fanning 0-2, Darragh Swords 0-1, Shane Farrell 0-1, Cormac Barker 0-1 (free), James Dlaton 0-1.
Offaly, Harry Plunkett 0-3 (3 frees), Cormac Delaney 0-5 ( 4 frees, 45), Keith O'Neill 0-3, Morgan Tynan 0-2, Darragh Flynn 0-1, Marcus Dalton 0-1.
KILDARE: Cormac Barker (Kilcullen): Harry O'Neill (Clane), Dean O'Donoghue (Celbridge), Mark Maguire (Naas); Aedan Boyle (Clogherinkoe), James McGrath (Athy), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock), Luke Killian (Sallins); Niall O'Regan (Celbridge), Daniel Lynam (Caragh), Adam Fanning (Clane); Darragh Swords (Caragh), Shane Farrell (Kilcock), Eoin Bagnall (Allenwood). Subs: Aaron Browne (Celbridge) for Shane Farrell (blood sub 18-21 minute); Aaron Browne for Darragh Swords (38 minutes); Ryan Burke (Caragh) for Brendan Gibbons (47 minutes); Jack McKevitt (Naas) for Niall O'Regan (49 minutes); James Dalton (Sallins) for Eoin Bagnall (58 minutes); Adam Conneely (Two Mile House) for Daniel Lynham (62 minutes).
OFFALY: Sean O'Toole; Liam Pearson cpt., Sean O'Toole, Tom Hyland; Cathal Ryan, John Furlong, Jay Sheerin; Morgan Tynan, Adam Strong; Fionn Dempsey, Harry Plunkett, Marcas Dalton; Cormac Delaney, Keith O'Neill, Darragh Flynn. Subs: Jamie Guing for Harry Plunkett (48 minutes); Eoin Murphy for Marcus Dalton (62 minutes).
REFEREE: Patrick Maguire, Longford.
