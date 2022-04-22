Search

22 Apr 2022

Kildare politician claims there is an element of ‘shame’ against those who file for Freedom of Information requests

Kildare politician claims there is an element of ‘shame’ against those who file for Freedom of Information requests

Cllr Fiona McLoughin Healy during a motion raised by Fianna Fáil Cllr Suzanne Doyle at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting on Wednesday, April 20. PICTURE: File Photo

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

22 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A councillor expressed her belief that individuals who seek Freedom of Information (FOI) requests are often discouraged or shamed for doing so by county councils across Ireland.

The comments were made by Independent Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy during a motion raised by Fianna Fáil Cllr Suzanne Doyle at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District (MD) meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

Cllr Doyle asked KCC in her motion to provide a report on the number of FOI requests received from 2019 to date that relate to the MD, in addition to the number of people these emanate from and the call on resources to service the same.

During the motion, Cllr McLoughlin-Healy said that there seems to be a presence of 'FOI shame' in various county councils across the country.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin-Healy, Independent

She also referenced a recent RTÉ Investigates programme, 'Council Chambers Secrets', which was broadcast on March 25 last.

Cllr McLoughlin-Healy added: "It says something when an organisation charges for FOIs."

She also called for a larger emphasis on webcasting council meetings.

Kildare County Council urged to speed up its plans to house families

'FRUSTRATING'

Meanwhile, Cllr Doyle criticised the 'voluminous nature' of some of the FOIs, which she said she felt took up too much resources in certain cases — "it is frustrating," she added.

She explained that she felt that FOIs ‘must be used in good faith’, and referred to how criticism and scepticism of the government has increased in recent years.

"Many of us are becoming addicted to outrage, and there is a culture of it here in this MD, which is affecting it.

"There has to be a level of trust within us (as councillors)."

Cllr Mark Stafford added that he agreed with Cllr Doyle, and asked Orla McGee, a Data Protection Officer present at the meeting, if an increase in FOIs processed by Kildare County Council (KCC) has occurred since 2019.

REVEALED: The latest Local Property Tax changes for the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District

RESPONSE

Ms McGee confirmed that there was an increase, and pointed to the record of FOIs.

In 2019, there were a total of 156, then 158 in 2020, then 160 in 2021.

She added that, so far, 44 FOIs have been processed with KCC so far.

Ms McGee also replied to Cllr Doyle’s critique of 'voluminous' FOIs, explaining: "Where FOI requests are considered too voluminous or would be considered to 'cause a substantial and unreasonable interference with or disruption of work (including disruption of work in a particular functional area) of the FOI body concerned', a FOI decision maker can apply an exemption to the request."

In response to Cllr McLoughlin-Healy’s comments about charges for FOIs, Ms McGee said that legislation also mandates for the charging of fees where the FOI requests would take staff time for the search, retrieval and copying of records.

Further information regarding FOIs in relation to KCC can be found by clicking here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media