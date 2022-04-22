Kildare communities to benefit from over €80,000 in heritage funding

Funding from three Heritage Council schemes , which collectively help to conserve and restore built, cultural and natural heritage throughout the country, will be issued to grant recipients in Kildare this year.

Work on these projects can begin immediately which will see hundreds of local communities enriched through initiatives, from the conservation of medieval town defence walls in our walled towns, to the digitisation of otherwise vulnerable materials, to supporting endangered wildlife to thrive in their natural habitats. The projects will all be completed by the end of the year.

Following its call for applications, the Heritage Council received hundreds of proposals from those who care for our heritage, individuals, heritage volunteers, community groups, organisations and local authorities.

Examples of projects that will receive funding: The Dunmanogue Graveyard Conservation Group in Kildare will use its €20,000 grant to implement a conservation management plan that will enable the local community to conserve and preserve the archaeological, architectural and natural heritage in this important historic graveyard.

The Tea Lane Graveyard Restoration Committee in Kildare will receive €7,500 to carry out a feasibility study on the viability of opening up windows and to prepare a conservation methodology tender of drawings, specifications and schedule of works for windows at Tea Lane graveyard.

As hundreds of projects like these reach completion, the resulting enrichment of life in Irish towns and villages will come into focus. The restoration of historically significant buildings, as well as the funding given to upgrade and update websites and accessibility, will attract more tourists; create greater footfall across the country to the benefit of local economies; and the preservation of habitats will allow wildlife to flourish.

Last year, Heritage Council funding enabled a community heritage group to restore the World War II "EIRE 6" neutrality/aerial recognition sign on Howth Head. President Michael D. Higgins unveiled the sign, which acted as a navigation marker during World War II, on April 9. Before Heritage Council funding was granted, the sign had been completely buried but is now visible to flight passengers upon descent into Dublin airport.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: “I would like to warmly welcome today’s announcement by the Heritage Council. Funding of this nature is crucial in giving heritage volunteers and professionals the support they need to safeguard the built, cultural and natural heritage in our country. It is also a significant investment in this Government’s commitments under the Programme for Government to promote and protect our heritage.”

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, said: “It gives me great pleasure today as Minister of State for Heritage, to congratulate the hundreds of grant recipients whose important projects will benefit from these Heritage Council schemes. Looking at the details of these projects, I feel assured that our country’s heritage, in all its forms, is in safe hands and I am very much looking forward to seeing the results of the hard work done by our partners in the heritage sector.”

Chairperson of The Heritage Council, Martina Moloney, said: “The range of projects funded mirrors the variety of our heritage and the commitment of the grass roots groups who do such important work in caring for our heritage.”

Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of The Heritage Council, said: “Individually, these projects will enrich local communities, preserving their history, safeguarding their local habitats. Collectively, they tell the story of a country where dedicated heritage professionals and volunteers understand the value of preservation, restoration and conservation.”

Full list of recipients under the Community Heritage Grant Scheme, Heritage Stewardship Fund and the Irish Walled Towns Network (IWTN) are available.

Community Heritage Grants: https://www.heritagecouncil. ie/content/files/Community- Heritage-Grants-2022.pdf

Heritage Stewardship Grants:https://www.heritagecouncil. ie/content/files/Heritage- Stewardship-Fund.pdf

IWTN grants: https://www.heritagecouncil. ie/content/files/IWTN.pdf