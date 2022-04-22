Search

22 Apr 2022

Monthly allowance of €400 could be paid to households taking in Ukrainian refugees

Monthly allowance of €400 could be paid to households taking in Ukrainian refugees

Reporter:

David Power

22 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

A monthly payment of €400 to households who take in Ukrainian refugees is being considered by the Government. 

Thomas Byrne, Minister of State for European Affairs told RTÉ news there is a cost associated with housing refugees "even for the most generous people". 

"Whatever decision is taken next week will need to reflect those costs while supporting the generosity which people have shown with their arms open over the last few months," Minister Byrne said. 

It is understood that the Department of Social Protection and the Revenue Commissioners have been asked to draw up plans to pay households who take in refugees, but the exact details of how much they will be paid and which households will be eligible are still being worked out by officials.

A formal government decision is then expected within the next fortnight and possibly as early as next week. The amount could be up to €400 a month, senior government figures have confirmed.

The Department of Children and Equality will have responsibility for determining who is eligible for the payment and how much will be paid. The payment will be administered by the Department of Social Protection, it is believed. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media