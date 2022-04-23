Search

23 Apr 2022

Local lady appointed new Kildare GAA Operations Manager

Former Aide-de-Camp to the President of Ireland, Caragh native Louise Conlon, takes over from Cormac Kiorwan

Local lady appointed new Kildare GAA Operations Manager

Louise Conlon, new Operations Manager with Kildare GAA, pictured here at the recent launch of the new GAA Smart Sliotar, in Croke Park

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

23 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarenow.ie

Louise Conlon has been appointed as the new full-time Operations Manager with Kildare GAA, succeeding Cormac Kirawn.

From Prosperous, a member of Caragh GFC and Clane GAA. Louise has served as Technical Development and Participation Manager for the Camogie Association for the last 4 years. Over her 24-year career both with the Irish Defence Forces and Camogie Association, Louise held numerous management and leadership positions including Aide-de-Camp to the President of Ireland.

Louise has a wealth of experience to bring to Kildare GAA with qualifications in Coaching Development, Strength and Conditioning, Business, Marketing and Leadership.

She played at inter county level for Kildare in both Football and Camogie and has coached at club level within Camogie, LGFA and Hurling codes, Third level and at inter-county with Kildare Camogie, and is a former Chairperson of Clane
Camogie Club.

Mick Gorman, Chairman, Kildare Co. Board welcomed the news saying “This is an excellent appointment for Kildare GAA, Louise has vast experience from her previous positions with the Defence Forces and the Camogie Association, we are delighted to have someone of Louise’s calibre on board with Kildare GAA. The County Committee look forward to working with Louise in continuing to develop Gaelic Games in our County and wish her the best of luck as Operations Manager.”

Louise will commence her position as Operations Manager on Monday April 25

