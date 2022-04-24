Creative efforts for Newbridge, Co Kildare, parade entries rewarded at special celebration

Newbridge St Patrick’s Day parade was a tremendous success after a two year absence due to Covid-19.

Up to 20,000 people lined the streets to watch the largest parade in County Kildare this year. The parade was overseen by this year’s grand marshal, Newbridge Community Games community hero Teresa Harrison.

Brenda Donohue was the master of ceremonies, and as always, elevated the event to great heights.

Chairman Carl Murphy, who spoke at the award ceremony on April 13, said he was delighted with the turnout for the parade.

He also stated that the number of participants was tremendous especially with such short notice to organise the event.

The effort to make this parade a success was due in no small part to the committee that runs the event and the entries that fill the street with colour and excitement.

“A big thank must go to the Sgt John Dunne and his Garda team whose assistance and attention to detail helped the event to run smoothly and safely for the community,” said the committee.

“The Civil Defence and all the volunteer assistance on the day was greatly appreciated. We have to say a huge thank you to our main sponsor Kildare County Council without whom this parade would not happen.

“Every year we select some of the entries for an award and this is always a difficult task because the quality of entries is always top class. The award ceremony was held in O’Rourke’s Pub and a great celebration was had by all.”

This years awards are as follows:

Best Overall Entry — Kildare Ploughing Association

Best Walking Group — Newbridge Athletic Association

Best Entertainment Act — Stage Academy

Best Sporting Group — Newbridge Volleyball

Best Creative Entry — Yarn Bomb Car /June Fest/KWWSPCA

The awards were sponsored by Tony Donohoe’s Trophies, Newbridge.

The committee who organise the parade are Carl Murphy, Cllr Noel Heavy, Teresa Harrison, Mick Donohue, Myles Wickham and Morgan McCabe.

“So that’s it for another year, thank you again to everyone who made the effort to attend and participate,” concluded the committee.