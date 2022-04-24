Work starts on €1m project at Cadet School in County Kildare

Work has begun on the new headquarters for the Cadet School in the Curragh Camp.

Kilkenny-based contractors Duggan Lynch will carry out partial demolitions and construction on the site in the Defence Forces Training Centre in coming months.

The new HQ building will include offices, conference rooms and administration, teaching and communal spaces.

The project is expected to cost in the region of €1m.

It is expected to take less than 12 months expected to complete the project with a stated finish date of February 2023.

Funding for the new facility is provided for under the government’s National Development Plan blueprint.

The project will include the construction of a new two-storey extension spanning 650 square metres.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney told the Dáil last month that the Cadet School HQ is part of a programme of other major capital projects that are planned in the coming years at a total cost of €32.7m.

These works include works related to engineering stores, communications and information services

Work on the Army Ranger Wing headquarters is due to start in 2023.

Other projects in the pipeline include the Military College auditorium suite, a new bonded warehouse and a medical school upgrade.

Mr Coveney told the Dáil in March: “We have a substantial plan of works for the Curragh and have in recent years been investing in upgrading buildings there.”

The minister added: “The overall Curragh military facility is approximately 5,000 acres. It is the flagship of the Defence Forces.

“We are incrementally going to upgrade the Curragh, deal with dereliction and ensure that it is an appropriate military training facility with a significant military community operating to modern standards.”