Kildare woman tells Naas District Court that her partner has taken their child

Naas Courthouse. File photograph
A woman who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, April 21, claimed her partner took their child from her two weeks ago.
The woman in question was seeking an interim protection order, as well an enforcement order, against her partner, whom she said had physically abused her in the past.
The woman also alleged that she heard her child crying behind the front door of where he was residing.
Out of concern, she began knocking on the door for so long and with so much force that she eventually caused damage to the door.
She added that once her partner opened the door, he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her away.
Judge John O’ Leary granted her the protection order, in addition to a four-day enforcement order.
