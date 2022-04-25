Kildare woman crowned champion at World Irish Dance Championships in Germany

Members of the Ireland team at the 2022 Irish dance World Championships at the Emmi Arena in Germany
Rathangan's Rachel Doyle is the is 2022 World Irish dance Champion. She won her prize at the World Irish Dance Championships at the Emmi Arena in Germany.
Evelyn Page, also of Rathangan took third place in the standings. Also Martina Scully cleaned up by taking the International Grade Title with Aisling Scully taking awards across the board. Martina Scully cleaned up by taking the International Grade Title with Aisling Scully taking awards across the board.
The massively popular Emerald Lakes Academy of Irish Dance of Rochfortbridge, Mullingar & Rathangan will return to the Midlands as World Champions. Founder & Principal Teacher Kevin Lyster with fellow teacher Philip Hynes today described the continuing success of the popular School as outstanding on many fronts.
He said: "The effort, commitment and more importantly passion and love of Irish Dance is what brings our dancers to where they want to be and we as teachers bring our dancers on that journey in a most positive way ensuring healthy Competition in solo and team dancing. Emerald Lakes is unlike many Dance schools where its members take part in sell out Theatrical Irish Dance Productions, Feis Competition, filming and performance."
The four day event has been the First WIDA International & World Irish Dance Championships since Eindhoven 2019. The return of the huge World event seen dancers Compete from over 20 Countries around the including a large number of Irish Dancers from Ukraine who received a rapturous welcome at the Enni Arena outside Dusseldorf.
Full list of Irish results from the event:
Zofia Bielicka is 2022 U16 World Champion
Rachel Doyle 2022 U40 World Champion
Blaithin Stenson U16 - 2nd in the World
Evelyn Page U45 - 3rd in the World
Emma Pierce U25 - 7th in The World
Brianna Fitzgerald - U13 - 10th in The World
Martina Scully 2022 Senior International Grade Champion
Aisling Scully - International Runner up
Mary Jones McConnell - International Runner up
Anita O'Brien - International Runner up
Louise Pierce - International Runner up
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.