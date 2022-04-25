Disqualified driver arrested by gardaí for speeding in North Kildare

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A disqualified driver has been arrested by gardaí for speeding in North Kildare.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas Gardaí were conducting speed checks on the R449 Leixlip, when a car was found travelling at a speed of 92kph in a 60kph zone.
"Using the Mobility App, it was found that the driver was disqualified & had no licence or insurance.
Gardaí added that the driver was arrested and proceedings are to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.