Road closures announced by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the following roads periodically during the period commencing Wednesday, April 27 2022 to Friday, August 26 2022 to facilitate the resurfacing and maintenance of the road network.

Road to be closed: L2007 Kill to Straffan

It will be closed from L2010/L2007 Painestown to L2007/L6013 Ladycastle with a duration of closure at any one time of seven days.

Alternative routes

Traffic travelling north along the L2007 to Straffan will be diverted at Painestown along the L2010 travelling westbound past Kileen Golf Club towards Sherlockstown/Bodenstown, before turning right onto the L6011 and travelling northeast towards Turnings, merging onto the L6013 and continuing northeast along the L6013 towards Ladycastle where the diversion ends.

Traffic travelling south along the L2007 to Kill will be diverted at Ladycastle along the L6013 travelling southwest towards Turnings, merging onto the L6011 and continuing southwest along the L6011 towards Sherlockstown/Bodenstown before turning left onto the L2010, continuing along the L2010 past Kileen Golf Club towards Painestown where the diversion ends.

Road to be closed: L6043 Craddockstown

The road will be closed from L6043/L3013 Ballycane to L2023/L6043 Punchestown with a duration of closure at any one time of seven days.

Alternative routes

Traffic travelling southwest along the L6043 will be diverted at the junction with the L3013, turning left and travelling northeast along the L3013, before turning right at the junction with the R410, travelling southeast along the R410 towards Blessington, before turning right at Beggar’s End junction onto the L2023, travelling southwest along the L2023 towards Punchestown where the diversion ends at the junction of the L2023 and the L6043.

Traffic travelling northeast along the L2023 will be diverted at the junction with the L6043, continuing northeast along the L2023, turning left at Beggar’s End junction onto the R410, travelling northwest along the R410 towards Naas, turning left at the junction with the L3013, continuing southeast along the L3013 towards the junction of the L3013 and the L6043 where the diversion ends.

Road to be closed: L4444 Friary Road, Naas

The road will be closed from R410/L4444 Blessington Road/Friary Road junction to L4444/R445 Poplar Square with a duration of closure at any one time of seven days.

Alternative routes

Traffic travelling northwest along the R410 will be diverted at the junction with the L4444, continuing northwest along the R410, turning left at the junction with the R445, travelling southwest along the R445 towards Naas Town, continuing southwest along the R445 towards the junction of the L4444 and the R445 where the diversion ends.

Traffic travelling northeast along the R445 will be diverted at the junction with the L4444, continuing northeast along the R445, turning right at the junction with the R410, travelling southeast along the R410 towards Blessington, continuing southeast along the R410 towards the junction of the L4444 and the R410 where the diversion ends.

Road to be closed: R411 Broadleas Commons

The road will be closed from R411/R413 Broadleas Commons to L2026/R411 Perry Street Crossroads with a duration of closure at any one time of seven days.

Alternative routes

Traffic travelling north towards Ballymore Eustace along the R411 will be diverted at the junction with the L2026, turning left onto the L2026, continuing northwest along the L2026 towards Ardinode before turning right at the junction with the R413, continuing northeast along the R413 towards Ballymore Eustace and the junction with the R411 where the diversion ends.

Traffic travelling south along the R411 will be diverted at the junction with the R413, turning right onto the R413, continuing southwest along the R413 towards Ardinode before turning left at the junction with the L2026, continuing southeast along the L2026 towards the junction with the R411 where the diversion ends at Perry Street Crossroads.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.