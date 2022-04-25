Search

25 Apr 2022

Leinster give injury update ahead of South Africa tour game

Leinster give injury update ahead of South Africa tour game

Head coach Leo Cullen has released a squad injury update ahead of Leinster Rugby's meeting with DHL Stormers

Daragh Nolan

25 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has released a squad injury update ahead of Leinster Rugby's meeting with DHL Stormers at DHL Stadium on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship. Kick-off is at 5.15pm Irish time  and will be live on on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV.

A 31-player squad is currently on a two-week tour of South Africa during which they play two games, the first of which was a defeat to Cell C Sharks last Saturday evening.

Ahead of that clash, hooker Rónan Kelleher, named to start initially, was withdrawn as a precaution with a minor shoulder knock. He has returned to Dublin and will be assessed further at the squad's base in UCD.

James Tracy picked up a neck injury in training last week and will be further assessed before a final decision is made on his availability for this weekend.

The same applies to Max Deegan who suffered a shoulder injury during that 28-23 defeat in Durban.

There's also positive news on Ryan Baird. The lock picked up a back injury on Ireland duty during the Six Nations and he will now step up his rehabilitation in UCD this week.

There are no further updates on Dave Kearney (hamstring) and Will Connors (knee).

