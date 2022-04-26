Mental health charity based in Newbridge, Kildare, looking for people to sign up to marathon

The event will take place in June. File Photograph.
A mental health charity based in Newbridge has announced that it is looking for people to sign up to the VHI Women's Mini Marathon.
Helping Other People Endure-Depression (Hope-D) said: "We’d love if you would join Team Hope-D and take on the 10k challenge to support us in providing support for people on their mental health journeys here in County Kildare and surrounding areas."
"Sign up with your friends, family or work colleagues and be part of the biggest one-day charity event in the country!"
"Register to take part via the VHI Mini Marathon website: once signed up, please contact Ruth at contacthoped@gmail.com for your fundraising pack including an HOPE-D t shirt to wear on the day and help with setting up your online sponsorship page on iDonate or Facebook."
The Mini Marathon will take place on Sunday, June 5.
