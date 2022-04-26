Search

26 Apr 2022

LATEST: Temporary road closure near the Kildare-Meath border announced for this Thursday

LATEST: Temporary road closure near the Kildare-Meath border announced for this Thursday

Kildare County Council said that this closure will be done in order to facilitate ground investigation. File Photograph

26 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced a temporary one-day road closure at an area near the Kildare-Meath border for this Thursday.

On behalf of Ground Investigations Ireland, KCC said it gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it will close the following road during the period commencing from Thursday, April 28, 2022 to Friday, April 29 2022: L81206.

KCC explained: "This closure will be done in order to facilitate ground investigation consisting of a single borehole with insitu testing to determine the overburden and rock depths and characteristics for the design of the proposed DART+ West scheme. 

"Works will be undertaken within a 6m x 3m work zone and will be completed within normal working hours, 08:00 to 18:00 or as dictated by the Road Opening License.    

"To complete the proposed works the portion of carriageway to the south of the existing level crossing will be closed; this is the local road between the R148 at the Intel side of the Grand Canal to a point 1km to the south at the junction with the R405.

"Local access will be provided, and pedestrian access through the level crossing maintained. Duration is expected to be 1 day."

Diversion Routes

Westbound vehicles travelling along the R148 will be diverted past the L81206 and take the next left turn at the Royal Canal Way, over Pike Bridge. They will then continue south along Ballygoran View and then turn left onto the R405 eastbound.

They will then take the next left onto Obelisk Lane and continue on to the L81206 where the diversion ends.

Eastbound vehicles travelling along the R148 will be diverted past the L81206 towards Leixlip.

At the first roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the R449 southbound.

At the next roundabout they will then take the 3rd exit, heading west towards the L81206 where the diversion ends.

KCC has said that diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

It added that emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

A map of the area where the temporary closure will occur can be viewed here.

