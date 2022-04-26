Search

26 Apr 2022

You 'cant let go of a child's hand' in a Kildare town

Traffic

You 'cant let go of a child's hand' in a Kildare town

Main Street, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

26 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A number of measures need to be taken to make Naas town centre safe for pedestrians, especially young children.

Cllr Bill Clear asked that a 30 km/h limit be implemented between Wolfe Tone Street and Fairgreen Street - effectively the length of  the town.

But a Naas Municipal District meeting heard that for a 30km/h zone to be proposed for the Naas Town Centre, there needs to be a street design with shared use by  pedestrians and cyclists.

Read more Kildare news

And this new design must comply with laid down guidelines.

But, Cllr Clear said “we need to stop trucks going through the streets”. He also complained that some pedestrian traffic lights “start to flash after three seconds” not giving some people enough time to cross the road.

He said the middle of Naas town is not safe and does not pass the test of it being a safe place to “let a child’s hand go.”

He said you could not let go of a child’s hand in Naas - but you could in Kildare Village, for example.

He claimed that one driver went through the town recently at 110 km/h and added that 20% of people suffer from asthma, which is exacerbated by traffic fumes. It would also force scooter users to use the road rather than the footpath.

However, Cllr Fintan Brett said traffic passes through Naas at “five or six” km/h most of the time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media