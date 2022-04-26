Kildare art group to mark 40th anniversary with exhibition this weekend

The Abbey Art Group from Celbridge, which is celebrating 40 years, is currently preparing for a ruby exhibition which is to be held in Castletown House, Celbridge.

The event in The Hunting Room from April 29 to May 1 will be officially opened by Lorcan Burke from Absolutely Fabulous Flowers, Celbridge.

Up to 60 artworks are expected to be on display including watercolours, acrylics, oils, pastels, coloured pencils, fused glass and needle felted wool fibres.



Artists include Bea O’Connell who paints landscapes, streetscapes, flowers, and birds. Bea also loves to paint pictures for her grandchildren, including birthday, Christmas and Easter cards.

Eamon Burke paints with watercolours and inks, and he often incorporates mixed media in his work.

An avid historian, Eamon’s knowledge of Celbridge seems to add depth to his paintings of his local environment.

Ray Walsh’s pen and wash paintings of the Slip at Christ Church in Celbridge and Celbridge Abbey are fine examples of his mastery of architectural drawing and use of watercolours to depict well known places so beautifully.

These three featured artists have been members of the Abbey Art Group Celbridge for many years and their experience, guidance and encouragement is always a great support to members new and old.

The group is also very excited to come together for the first time in two years to collaborate on publishing a collection of artworks, many of which were completed during the Covid-19 pandemic, at the end of October. This project has invigorated the group and provided a very worthwhile focus for their creativity. Members are busy submitting paintings and text to the gook sub-committee.

The Abbey Art Group was founded in 1982 by a group of local artists in Celbridge who decided to formalise their practise of meeting to paint together and share their interest and love of art as an established group.

Group members live in Celbridge, Maynooth and the surrounding areas, with one member, originally from Celbridge, living in Sligo.

New members, regardless of age, gender, nationality, or religion are always welcome.

The group has always been very active and, despite Covid-19 continued to be creative, albeit in isolation, making artworks in paint, (oil, acrylic, watercolours), pastels, pencil, wool fibre and fused glass. Artworks typically depict places of natural beauty and historical interest in the locality and its environs.

Exhibitions of the Group’s works regularly include landscapes, flora and fauna, still life, interiors and the occasional portraits.

The official opening is from 7.30pm to 9.30 pm on Friday, April 29 and the exhibition will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 10am ‘til 5pm.