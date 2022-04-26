Kildare Gardaí investigating after brick thrown through window of home in Monasterevin

FILE PHOTO
A brick was thrown through the window of a house in Monasterevin last week, gardaí said.
The incident happened between 1am and 3.30am in the Ferns Walk residential area in the early hours of Tuesday, April 19.
A brick was thrown through a downstairs windown and damage was caused.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Monasterevin Gardaí.
