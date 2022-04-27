Kildare Gardaí arrest five men in Lidl car park in Naas after 25km "managed" car chase

Two men are being questioned at Naas Garda Station today after a car lost control on a roundabout on the Newbridge Road in the town and ended up in the nearby Lidl car park.

Three other men were injured in the incident which happened before 8pm yesterday evening and followed a managed pursuit by gardai.

The Audi vehicle had failed to stop for officers over the Co Meath border and had subsequently travelled to Naas.

A Garda statement said: "As a result of ongoing investigations into criminal activity in the Leinster region, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday evening in County Meath.

"This vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí and a managed containment operation ensued.

"This operation concluded shortly before 8pm when the offending vehicle was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Newbridge Road in Naas, County Kildare.

"Five males were arrested at the scene.

"Two men, aged in their 20s, are currently being detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

"Three men, aged in their late teens, 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigations are ongoing."